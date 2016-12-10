Xi stresses integrating law, virtue in state governance

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has underscored governing the country by both law and virtue, so as to modernize the state governance system and capability.

Xi made the remarks Friday at a group study attended by members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The group study, the 37th of its kind, focused on governance by law and virtue in Chinese history.

Zhu Yong, professor from China University of Political Science and Law, expounded on the subject, and members of the Political Bureau held discussion.

Noting that "law is virtue put down in words, and virtue is law borne in people's hearts," Xi said law and virtue both possess due status in state governance, as both play the role of regulating social behavior, adjusting social relations and maintaining social order.

Xi highlighted the supporting role of virtue in the rule of law, stressing bringing into play the "nourishing effect" of virtue, as well as integrating and coordinating the virtue system with socialist legal norms.

The rule of law should be made an important part of education in virtue, Xi said, suggesting fostering a belief in law, the rule of law and rules, and guiding people to voluntarily assume their statutory duties, as well as responsibilities for society and family.

Meanwhile, the rule of law should embody moral ideals, thus providing reliable institutional support for virtue, Xi said.

"Laws and regulations should promote the virtuous, while socialist core values should be woven into legislation, law enforcement and judicial process," Xi said.

He also called for using tools in the rule of law to address prominent moral issues, and making greater legislative efforts to specify penalties for breaches of virtue.

Xi stressed the importance of education for all in the rule of law and virtue, voicing the hope that through the education, all people will grow to firmly believe in, abide by and uphold the socialist rule of law, as well as exercise socialist core values.

Leading officials play a "crucial" role in governing the country by law and virtue, Xi said, urging them to serve as examples in studying and observing the law, and in practicing virtue.