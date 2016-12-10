China urges Japan to stop interfering with its high sea military training

BEIJING, Dec 10 (ChinaMil) -- China's Defense Ministry expressed grave concern and has lodged a solemn representation on Saturday to Japan over two Japanese F-15 fighter jets' interference of the PLA Air Force's routine training in the Western Pacific.

In a statement released on Saturday, China's Defense Ministry Spokesman Senior Colonel Yang Yujun said that Japan’s Self-Defense Force (JSDF) scrambled two F-15 fighter jets to interfere with Chinese military aircraft that were flying over the Miyako Strait to execute their routine training exercise in the Western Pacific on the morning of December 10, 2016.

Yang briefed that the JSDF's F-15 fighter jets interfered with Chinese military aircraft from close range and even launched jamming shells, which endangered the safety of Chinese aircraft and crew. However, Yang continued, Chinese pilots promptly adopted necessary countermeasures and continued their training exercise.

Yang stressed that the Miyako Strait is an internationally recognized lane and the Chinese PLA Air Force's high sea training this time is within its annual training plan and is not directed at any particular country or target, which are in line with the related international laws and practices.

Yang denounced that Japanese F-15 fighter jets' conducts were dangerous and unprofessional and destroyed the freedom of navigation and over-flight endowed by international laws.

"It must be pointed out that the various interferential activities initiated by the Japanese military aircraft and ships in recent years can easily lead to misunderstanding and misjudgment, resulting in disputes and even conflicts in the sea and air space," Yang added.

At the end of the statement, Yang Yujun urged Japan to adopt effective measures to avoid such safety problems in the sea and air by proceeding from maintaining the regional stability and overall interests of China-Japan relations.