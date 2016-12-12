Chinese defense minister investigates border work in Xinjiang

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (ChinaMil) -- Member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Gen. Chang Wanquan recently investigated the border work in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He stressed that the armed forces should make contribution to the realization of social stability and long-term peace in Xinjiang.

Gen. Chang Wanquan said that the Central Committee of Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping pay high attention to Xinjiang and propose from the overall strategic height that maintaining social stability and long-term peace is the general goal of work in Xinjiang, adding that strengthening border defense construction and border management and control is an important step to achieve the general goal.

Gen. Chang also stressed that the military and government authorities at all levels should have a deep understanding of the specially important position of Xinjiang in the overall situation of China’s safety and stability, realize the complicated and severe situation that Xinjiang still faces and be aware of that border management and control tasks remain arduous.