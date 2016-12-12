Chinese naval fleet leaves San Diego for Canada

SAN DIEGO, United States, Dec. 12 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese naval fleet comprising of the comprehensive supply ship Taihu (889) and two guided-missile frigates, the Daqing (576) and Yancheng (546), concluded a four-day friendly visit to the United States and set sail from the San Diego Harbour at 10:00 on December 9, local time. The fleet's next destination is Victoria of Canada.

During the Chinese naval fleet's stay in San Diego, Vice Admiral Nora Tyson, commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, visited the guided-missile frigate Yancheng (546) and attended the deck reception held by the fleet.

Rear Admiral Huang Xinjian, deputy commander of the Chinese PLA Navy's North China Sea Fleet and commanding officer of the visiting Chinese naval fleet, met with Rear Admiral James S. Bynum, commander of the US Navy's San Diego-based Carrier Strike Group 9, and Rear Admiral Yancy B. Lindsey, commander of the US Navy Region Southwest.

Sailors from both sides visited each other’s warships and carried out friendly exchanges by playing football, basketball and table tennis together.

The Chinese naval fleet opened its frigate Daqing for public visit. The Chinese sailors visited the Barnard Asian Pacific Language Academy in San Diego.

According to the agenda, the guided-missile frigates Daqing (576) and Yancheng (546) held a joint maritime training exercise with the US Navy cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) in waters near San Diego from 12:00 to 15:00 on December 9, local time.

During the exercise, both sides, in line with the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) and China-US code of safe conduct on naval and air force encounters, conducted drills of communication and maneuver, aerial photography and joint search and rescue and so on.

After the exercise, the three Chinese naval ships headed for Victoria, Canada, the last leg of their port calls.