China pockets women's team gold at 37th World Military Judo Championships







The Chinese judo team win the women's team title at the 37th World Military Judo Championships of International Military Sports Council (CISM) in Zurich, Switzerland, on December 9, 2016.



ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 12 (ChinaMil) -- The 37th World Military Judo Championships of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) kicked off in Zurich, Switzerland on December 9, local time.

On the first day of the competition, the Chinese judo team won the gold medal at the women's team event after defeating the four teams from Russia, France, Austria and Poland respectively. The athletes of the Chinese team are all from the Northern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

This competition was hosted by the Swiss military. A total of 186 athletes from 27 countries took part in the men's and women's team as well as individual events in seven categories.