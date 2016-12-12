Chinese President stresses family virtue and civility

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for efforts to enhance virtue and civility in Chinese families and make them "an important foundation" for national development, progress and social harmony.

People from all walks of life should work for "a new trend toward socialist family values" featuring love for the nation, family and one another, devotion to progress and kindness, and mutual growth and sharing, said Xi when meeting with attendees at a Beijing conference to honor model families across the nation.