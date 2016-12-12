East China Sea Fleet welcomes two new frigates



The new guided-missile frigate Baoding(Hull number 511) is pictured at the commissioning ceremony on Dec. 12, 2016.

LIANYUNGANNG, Dec 12(ChinaMil) – The East China Sea Fleet of the Chinese PLA Navy embraced two new guided-missile frigates on December 12, 2016.

The two frigates' naming and commissioning ceremony was held at a naval port in Lianyungang in east China’s Jiangsu Province on Monday morning.

Rear admiral Cao Zhubing, deputy political commissar of the East China Sea Fleet, attended the ceremony and presented the navy ensign and naming certificate for the two new frigates respectively.

The Baoding (Hull number 511) and Heze (Hull number 512) are two new members of Chinese Navy's Type 056 corvette family. The corvette of this type, with a full load displacement of 1300 tons, is equipped with China's independent-developed weapons and able to fight against rival’s aircraft, surface ships and submarines independently or in coordination operations.

The two frigates are named respectively after Baoding City of the Hebei Province and Heze City of the Shandong Province.