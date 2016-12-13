Chinese defense chief meets with Malawian deputy defense minister





General Chang Wanquan (R), state councilor and defense minister of China, met with Vincent Ghambi (L), the visiting deputy defense minister of Malawi, in Beijing, December 12, 2016. (mod.gov.cn/Li Xiaowei)



BEIJING, Dec. 13 (ChinaMil) -- Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan met with Vincent Ghambi, the visiting deputy defense minister of Malawi, in Beijing on December 12.

Chang said the bilateral relations have maintained a good momentum of development since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Malawi, as evidenced by the consolidated political mutual trusts and fruitful cooperation in various fields.

China attaches importance to the development of China-Malawi relations and is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, Chang said.

In recent years, the bilateral military relations have been advancing steadily, the two militaries have made remarkable achievements in the cooperation of military construction, armament technology and personnel training and other fields, Chang added.

Chang hoped that the two sides will make joint efforts to push the bilateral military ties to a new high, so as to jointly contribute to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world beyond.

Ghambi said that the Malawian side is grateful to China for the assistance and support China has been providing for Malawi in its military construction since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

The Malawian side attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields, especially in the military field, and push forward bilateral state and military relations to get further development.