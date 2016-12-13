Chinese defense minister meets with Thai counterpart

Gen. Chang Wanquan, state councilor and defense minister of China, holds talks with Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, the visiting deputy prime minister and defense minister of Thailand, in Beijing, December 12, 2016. (Mod.gov.cn/Li Xiaowei)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (ChinaMil) -- Gen. Chang Wanquan, state councilor and defense minister of China, met with Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, the visiting deputy prime minister and defense minister of Thailand, in Beijing on December 12.

Gen. Chang Wanquan said that Thailand and China are close and friendly neighbors. The portrayal of "family-like relationship between Chinese and Thai" has taken root in the hearts of both peoples.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha several times and both sides have reached a series of important agreements on further developing China-Thailand comprehensive strategic partnership, which opened up bright prospects for the development of bilateral relations in the new era, Gen. Chang Wanquan stressed.

Gen. Chang Wanquan said that in recent years, China-Thailand relations have advanced steadily, with pragmatic and fruitful exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries in various fields.

The Chinese side is willing to continue high-level exchanges with the Thai side, strengthen cooperation in joint training and national defense industry to elevate exchange and cooperation levels between the two militaries, Gen. Chang Wanquan added.

Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan said Thailand attaches great importance to the development of China-Thailand comprehensive strategic partnership, and is committed to pushing forward cooperation between the two countries in various aspects including the railway, tourism, and fighting transnational crimes, and deepening bilateral military cooperation in personnel training, equipment and technology, so as to develop China-Thailand relations in an all-round and in-depth manner.