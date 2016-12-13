Chinese peacekeeping detachment in Congo receives UN inspection





SOUTH KIVU, Congo (K), Dec. 13 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment to Congo (Kinshasa) received an inspection from Ms Anna, an official with the Conduct and Discipline Unit (CDU) of the United Nations on December 11, local time.

Ms Anna was accompanied by personnel of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and its South Kivu Brigade.

Ms Anna's inspection tour is designed to learn about discipline-implementing situation in the MONUSCO Force, and the 20th Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachment under the South Kivu Brigade of the MONUSCO was recommended to the UN Headquarters as a model of down-to-earth implementation of the UN code of conduct for blue helmets.

Ms Anna fully affirmed Chinese peacekeeping detachment’s clean and tidy campsites, the perfect security and defense system and the high morale the Chinese peacekeepers displayed.

She also suggested that the MONUSCO should promote Chinese peacekeeping detachment’s management and education experience in all the peacekeeping detachments of the MONUSCO Force.