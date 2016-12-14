PLA delegation visits Myanmar

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (ChinaMil) -- Gen. Zhao Zongqi, commander of the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command, and his delegation, visited Myanmar from December 11 to 14 at the invitation of Myanmar’s military.

During the visit, Gen. Zhao Zongqi held meetings respectively with Deputy Commander-in-chief of Tatmadaw Soe Win and Chief of No.1 Special Operations Bureau of Tatmadaw Htun Htun Naung.

Both sides held that the two militaries have maintained long-term and friendly relationship and are willing to keep on close communication and cooperation.

Gen. Zhao Zongqi expressed concerns over the damage to Chinese border inhabitants caused by the armed conflicts in northern Myanmar and expected Myanmar side to strengthen border management and control, prevent stray bullets from falling into Chinese territory and maintain the peace and tranquility along the China-Myanmar border.

The Myanmar side said the Myanmar military will cope with border issues properly and take the situation under control, so as to ensure the stability of China-Myanmar border areas and avoid damage to Chinese border inhabitants.

It is reported that the Chinese military delegation also visited Myanmar's National Defense University during the visit.