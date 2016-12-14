China, Malawi work together to boost military relations

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (ChinaMil) -- Admiral Sun Jianguo, deputy chief of the Joint Staff Department under China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), held talks with Vincent Ghambi, the visiting deputy defense minister of Malawi, in Beijing on December 13.

Sun said that under the joint promotion by leaders of the two countries, China and Malawi have witnessed constant development in in-depth mutual understanding and politically mutual trust, considerable progress of cooperation in various fields and close coordination and collaboration in international affairs.

Sun expressed that the military-to-military relations between China and Malawi is an important part of bilateral relations, and the two militaries have gradually carried out friendly cooperation, as evidenced by exchange of visits by military delegations of the two sides and steady promotion of pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

The Chinese PLA is willing to make joint efforts with the Malawian Defense Force to strengthen personnel contact and expand fields of cooperation, so as to promote the constant development of the relations between the two militaries, Sun added.

Ghambi said that since the establishment of the diplomatic ties between Malawi and China nine years ago, the two militaries have been maintaining constant contacts, the Malawian side is grateful to China for the assistance and support China has been providing for Malawi in its military construction and personnel training.

He hopes that his visit will help further enhance the existing friendly relations between the defense departments and the militaries of the two countries.