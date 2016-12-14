PLA Air Force commander meets Australian counterpart

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (ChinaMil) -- Air Force General Ma Xiaotian, member of China's Central Military Commission (CMC) and commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, met with Air Marshal Gavin "Leo" Davies, chief of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), on December 13.

Ma said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, bilateral relations have been developing smoothly, as evidenced by in-depth and broad cooperation in various fields and new achievements in the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership

The two countries also witnessed the sound and smooth development of bilateral military relations, and the two militaries have conducted frequent exchange of high-level visits and multi-level friendly cooperation in various areas, Ma added.

Chinese PLA Air Force attaches importance to developing relations with Australian Air Force, and hopes the two air forces will continue to carry out pragmatic exchanges and cooperation so as to push forward their relations to a new high, Ma stated.

Ma briefed his Australian counterpart on China’s principled stance and proposition on the South China Sea issue.

Davies said that the relations between Australia and China develop smoothly, Australia respects China’s core interests, understands China's stance on the South China Sea issue, and is willing to conduct exchange and cooperation with China in different areas.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) pays much attention to developing friendly relations with the Chinese Air Force, and hopes that the two air forces will further strengthen communication and conduct closer cooperation, Davies said.