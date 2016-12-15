Senior PLA official urges Myanmar to prevent stray bullets

China hopes Myanmar will strengthen its border control and prevent stray bullets from entering Chinese territory, a senior Chinese military official said.

Zhao Zongqi, commander of the Chinese PLA Western Theater Command, visited Myanmar from December 11 to 14 upon the invitation of the Myanmar Army, China's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said Zhao met with senior Myanmar military leaders during his visit, including Soe Win, deputy commander-in-chief of Myanmar's defense services and chief of the No. 1 Special Operations Bureau of the Tatmadaw Tun Tun Naung.

They exchanged views on military-to-military ties between the two countries and hoped to continue maintaining close communication and cooperation.

China expressed grave concerns to Myanmar over Chinese residents affected by the outbreak of conflicts in northern Myanmar, and hopes Myanmar would strengthen its border control, prevent stray bullets from falling into Chinese territory, as well as maintain border peace and security, according to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

Myanmar said its military will properly deal with the border issue, keep the situation under control and ensure safety along the border.

Military conflicts erupted in border areas of northern Myanmar's Shan state on November 20 after an alliance of three armed ethnic groups, Kachin Independence Army, Ta'ang National Liberation Army and Kokang's Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army launched attacks on government military outposts and police stations in Muse and Kutkai towns, as well as a border trade zone, the Xinhua News Agency reported on November 23.