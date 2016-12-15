China responds to its rejection of ROK naval ships' port visit request

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (ChinaMil) -- China's Defense Ministry expressed on Thursday that China is willing to conduct defense cooperation with the Republic of Korea (ROK) on the basis of respecting for each other's security interests.

Recently, there were media reports saying that China has rejected ROK naval ships' request of visiting Qingdao Port in east China's Shandong Province, which was thought by the ROK side as China's "punishment" on its deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile battery.

The information bureau of China's Defense Ministry responded to the reports on Dec. 15 that China attaches great importance to developing mil-to-mil relations with the ROK and is willing to carry out exchange and cooperation with the ROK side in defense field on the basis of respecting for each other's security interests.