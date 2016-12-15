China Military

It has emerged that China recently rejected port entry to a South Korean Naval ship.

The South Korean Navy says it requested to dock at Qingdao port, but it didn't receive a response.

It left the ship, which had been on a three-month-long tour to twelve countries, with no choice but to return home five days earlier than scheduled.

The ship was carrying 600 personnel, including 130 Naval Academy cadets.

The Navy was reportedly given permission to dock back in March.

There's speculation the snub could be linked to South Korea's decision, announced in July, to deploy a U.S. missile defense system to the country.

Beijing has expressed its deep opposition to the deployment on numerous occasions.