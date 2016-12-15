Cambodia, China begin joint drill on humanitarian rescue, disaster relief

KAMPONG SPEU, Cambodia, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian and Chinese armies on Thursday commenced a joint drill featuring humanitarian rescue and disaster relief at the Army Institute here, officials said.

Dubbed the "Dragon Gold 2016" exercise, the nine-day event brought together a total of 97 land troops from China and 280 from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF).

RCAF commander-in-chief Gen. Pol Saroeun said the drill was the first such operation of its kind in Cambodia, aiming to further strengthen communication in military field and enhance cooperation and friendship between Cambodia and China.

"The exercise aims to build up capacity for the troops and is a good opportunity for them to learn new skills and experience," he said in an opening speech. "I'm confident that the Dragon Gold 2016 will bring great benefits to the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces."

The drill would focus on mine clearing, life-saving in water, rapid construction of embankment, construction of heavy mechanized road pavement, erection of heavy mechanized bridge, erection of pedestrian suspension bridge, water purification operation and resettlement of victims during disasters, he said.

Meanwhile, Gen. Pol Saroeun also reiterated the Cambodian government's staunch support for the one-China policy.

Gen. Huang Ming, commander of the 41st Group Army of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, said the exercise was designed to bolster cooperation and friendship between the two armies.

"Also, the drill will contribute to the protection of peace, stability and development in the Asia-Pacific region and in the world," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Xiong Bo said the exercise not only strengthened the capacity for the armies in response to disasters, but also built closer relations between the two armies.