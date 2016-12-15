China's military facilities deployment in Nansha islands legitimate

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (ChinaMil) -- China's Defense Ministry on Thursday declared that it is legitimate for China to deploy necessary defense facilities in the Nansha islands.

An American think tank recently said that China was suspected of deploying weapons and equipment on the islands and reefs in the Nansha Islands.

The information bureau of China's Defense Ministry responded on Dec. 15 that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha islands and its adjacent waters.

On the construction activities on the Nansha islands and reefs, China has stated its position for many times that the relevant construction activities are mainly for civilian purposes, said the information bureau.

"The deployment of necessary military facilities that will be mainly used for defense and self-defense purposes is legitimate. For instance, if anyone flexes muscle in front of your house, shouldn't you prepare a bow and arrow?" the information bureau of China's Defense Ministry added.