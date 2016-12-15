Chinese Navy holds live ammunition drill for aircraft carrier formation

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Navy recently conducted a drill for a large fleet of naval vessels and aircraft including aircraft carrier Liaoning in the Bohai Sea, according to military sources on Thursday.

In formation with several destroyers and frigates, the Liaoning carried out training in reconnaissance and early warning systems, air interception, sea assault, air-defense and anti-missile exercises.

Carrying live ammunition, several batches of J-15 carrier-based aircraft had performed strike exercises.

The drill, part of the aircraft carrier's overall test and trial, examined weaponry functions and training quality, according to the naval sources.