PLA Navy's first 10 double-registered pilot cadets start flight training

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (ChinaMil) -- PLA Navy’s first batch of pilot cadets with double registration successfully completed their first independent flights on primary trainers at an airport of the PLA Navy Aviation Academy in early December 2016, which signaled that they have preliminarily possessed the capabilities of independently flying aircraft.

Since 2013, the PLA Navy has sent a total of 41 pilot cadets to study in Peking University, Tsinghua University and the Beihang University, who have registered both in the PLA Navy Aviation Academy and the three universities. The first 10 pilot cadets with double registration returned to the PLA Navy Aviation Academy to receive flight training in mid July, 2016.

The 10 pilot cadets attended courses on flight principle, aircraft structure, use of cockpit equipment, and emergency handling, etc..

To date, each of these pilot cadets has acquired flight experience of 27 hours on average. After completing their independent flights, they will start training of stunt flying, instrument flying and formation flying. They are scheduled to complete their training on primary trainers in June of next year and then enter the advanced flight training.