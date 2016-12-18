China sends escort fleet to Gulf of Aden

A Chinese navy fleet left a port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong Province for an escort mission in the Gulf of Aden on Saturday.

This is the 25th convoy fleet sent by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy for the missions since 2008.

The fleet is composed of two missile frigates, a supply ship, two ship-borne helicopters, dozens of special combat soldiers, and more than 700 seamen and officers.

Chinese fleets have escorted more than 6,000 ships and successfully rescued or aided more than 60 Chinese and foreign ships. They have carried out humanitarian rescue and safeguarded sea lane security.