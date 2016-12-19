Military procurement forum held in Wuhan

WUHAN, Dec. 19 (ChinaMil) -- The Global Public Procurement Forum and Sourcing Fair 2016, the most influential and best-renowned international event in the public procurement field in China, was held in Wuhan in late November.

This year’s forum focused on the theme of procurement innovation and development. The Military Economy Institute of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) hosted the Military Procurement Sub-Forum.

The forum participants from procurement posts across the Chinese military conducted extensive and in-depth discussions on the theme of military procurement reform and innovation in the new mechanism.

The topics at the forum covered the streamline of military procurement system, establishment and optimization of the operation mechanism of “integrated procurement of engineering, materials and services”, enhancement of supplier management and appraisal expert base construction, enhancement of joint supervision over military procurement, and promotion of information-based procurement activities.

The participants contributed a lot of proposals and suggestions, which will effectively push forward the innovative development of military procurement work.