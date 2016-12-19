China to build rank-centered military officer system

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China will build a rank-centered military officer system, a senior officer said Monday.

Zhang Yang, a member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and head of the Political Work Department of the CMC, said the move is part of reform of the military officer system.

The rank-centered military officer system is fit for the construction of a modern armed force, Zhang told members of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

When delivering a report to the top legislature on the adjustment of relevant laws during the reform, Zhang said military rank will reflect officers' capabilities, identities and status, and that officers' career development will be based on military rank.

An officer selection and appointment system will be built in a bid to choose excellent officers, Zhang said, adding that a training and exchange system focusing on professional capabilities will be set up.

A welfare guarantee system for military professionals is another part of the military officer system reform, as is a decommissioning and resettlement system, Zhang said.