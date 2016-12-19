Chinese president receives credentials of nine ambassadors

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping received the credentials of nine ambassadors to China on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The ambassadors are Osama Elmagdoub from Egypt, Elia George Kaiyamo from Namibia, Simon Pierre Adovelande from Benin, Dhia Khaled from Tunisia, Mohamed Othman Almekhlafi from Yemen, Sameeh Johar Hayat from Kuwait, Leela Mani Paudyal from Nepal, Miguel Ramirez Ramos from Cuba and Grigor Porozhanov from Bulgaria.

Xi welcomed the ambassadors to their posts. The Chinese government will support the ambassadors' work, the president said, calling on them to contribute to the development of bilateral ties and people-to-people friendship.

China is ready to further friendly and pragmatic cooperation with the countries in a bid to achieve common prosperity, according to Xi.

The president asked the ambassadors to convey his greetings to the leaders and people of their countries.

The ambassadors conveyed greetings from their state leaders to Xi. Speaking highly of China's achievements of development, they voiced support to the China-proposed Belt and Road initiative and said they attach great importance to China's role in the world.

They vowed to contribute to friendly cooperation between their countries and China during their tenures.