China Military

JUBA, Dec. 20 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion held a troop rotation ceremony at the UN House of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba, capital of South Sudan, on December 18, local time.

During the ceremony, Wang Yu’an, commander of the 2nd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion, and Ding Hailong, commander of the 3rd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion, conducted exchange of command on behalf of their respective battalions.

In the past consecutive days, the peacekeepers of the two battalions exchanged views on the security situation in the mission areas and experience of fulfilling tasks.

All the officers and men of the 2nd Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion are scheduled to return to China on December 23, Beijing time.