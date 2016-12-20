PLA HK Garrison sends loving care to children and the elderly

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (ChinaMil) -- The Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) sent its soldiers to extend loving care and season's greetings to children and the elderly in Hong Kong on December 19.

A total of 60 officers and soldiers from the garrison paid a visit to the Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired and Kwan Fong Nim Chee Home for the Elderly of the Hong Kong Society for the Aged (SAGE) on Monday to greet the children and the aged there as the new year is approaching.

At the Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired and the Kwan Fong Nim Chee Home for the Elderly, the soldiers staged wonderful singing and dancing performances for the children and old people there.