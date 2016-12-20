Chinese food attracts peacekeepers in Lebanon



Major Dinesh（R, 1）from the Nepalese Army and his wife（R, 2）taste Chinese food in front of the Chinese food exhibition area during the charity food festival on Dec. 16.（Mod. gov.cn/ Hua Xun)

NAQOURA, December 20 (ChinaMil) -- The United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) organized a charity food festival at its Naqoura headquarters in southern Lebanon on December 16.

Nearly 1,000 peacekeepers and employees from 40 troop-contributing countries participated in the activity. The delicious food prepared by the 15th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon was in the spotlight during the whole festival.

Chinese food exhibition area offered eight dishes including Sichuan flavor cold-noodle, Mapo tofu, Kung Pao Chicken (spicy diced chicken with peanuts), fried dumplings and hot pot, etc., attracting the crowds around.

In addition, the Chinese peacekeepers also prepared lots of handicrafts with Chinese characteristics including the Sichuan opera masks, blue and white porcelains and wood carvings, said Chinese peacekeeper Guo Yong.



Major General Michael Beary（L, 2）, Head of Mission and Force Commander of the UNIFIL and Colonel Pu Yi （L, 3）, commanding officer of the 15th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon pose for a group photo with Chinese "chefs" during the charity food festival on Dec. 16.（Mod. gov.cn/ Hua Xun)