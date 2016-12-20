President Xi urges supply-side structural reform in agriculture

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Promoting supply-side structural reform in agriculture will be the main theme in next year's rural and agricultural work, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China will encourage new growth engines in agriculture and rural areas to improve productivity and competitiveness, said Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting of the Political Bureau Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee, held ahead of the central rural work conference, according to the statement released after the conference that ended Tuesday.