Chinese naval taskforce wraps up port visit to Canada

VICTORIA HARBOR, Dec. 21 (ChinaMil) -- The Chinese naval taskforce successfully completed a five-day goodwill visit to Canada and embarked on homebound journey on December 19, local time.

The taskforce is composed of the guided-missile frigates Yancheng (Hull 546) and Daqing(Hull 576) and the comprehensive supply ship Taihu(Hull 889). Canada is the last stop for the taskforce's global goodwill visit.

The guided-missile frigate Yancheng, commanding ship of the taskforce, left Victoria Harbor at 10 am after Daqing and Taihu. Representatives of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), staff of Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Canada and representatives of overseas Chinese went to the port to see off the Chinese taskforce.

During the visit, Huang Xinjian, commanding officer of the visiting Chinese naval taskforce, met with mayor Lisa Helps of Victoria, Rear Adm. Art McDonald, commander of the Maritime Forces Pacific of the RCN and other military and civilian officials.

Wu Haihua, political commissar of the visiting Chinese naval taskforce, visited a submarine cable center of the Victoria University and the Royal Roads University.

Sailors of the Chinese naval taskforce visited the training center and damage control center in the Canadian naval base and toured the frigate HMCS Calgary.

Local Chinese hosted welcome party for the Chinese sailors and a deck reception was held on the guided-missile frigate Yancheng during the taskforce's open-day activity.

It is learnt that the visit has further enhanced the understanding and mutual trust between the two navies and played a positive role in promoting the friendly cooperative relations between the two militaries and the two countries.