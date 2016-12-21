MINUSMA grants top award to Chinese peacekeepers







MALI, Dec. 21 (ChinaMil) -- Major General Michael Anker Lollesgaard, force commander of the United Nations Multi-dimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), granted the force commander award to the medical detachment of Chinese peacekeeping taskforce in Mali and detachment commander Bi Guangyuan on December 15, 2016, local time.

These awards are in honor of their outstanding contributions during the peacekeeping mission in Mali.

The MINUSMA commander gave the following comment on the Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment:

The Level-2 Chinese hospital provides quality medical service to the more than 6,200 peacekeepers in the Sector East, and has took effective measures to reduce malaria morbidity in the Sector to 1/4 of that of last year.

The Level-2 Chinese hospital has shown its good preparedness and full-time response to combats during the last two exercises, as evidenced by its excellent accomplishment in first aid missions and emergent tasks for times. There are a total of 65 patients have been transport to upper level hospitals by the Level-2 Chinese hospital in aero-medical evacuation operations.

During the terrorist attack on May 31 this year in Mali, in which a UN peacekeeper from China was killed and four others were injured, the level-2 Chinese hospital performed superbly and treated and evacuated 16 casualties overnight.

Maj. Gen. Lollesgaard praised the medical workers of the level-2 Chinese hospital as competent, efficient, brave, intelligent and trustworthy.

He also highly recognized the contributions made by Bi Guangyuan, commanding officer of the Chinese peacekeeping medical detachment.

Bi Guangyuan had made full preparations before the detachment's deployment in the mission area, as evidenced by excellent personnel training and sufficient supply of materials, conducted effective malaria prevention and control and first aid training in the hospital.

During the May 31 terrorist attack, Bi demonstrated sound military competence and exceptional courage and wisdom by taking the lead in going to the bombing site regardless of danger. He is a good listener and communicator, and under his leadership, the medical staff in the Chinese level-2 hospital are united as one and stay upbeat.

The force commander award is the highest honor of the UN Peacekeeping Missions and is conferred to peacekeeping detachments and peacekeepers by the UN Mission Force Commander in person.