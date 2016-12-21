Xi stresses clean energy use to reduce smoggy days

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that the country's north should promote the use of clean energy in winter heating with a view to reducing the number of smoggy days.

Natural gas and electricity can be substitutes for coal, a major energy source for China, in heating buildings in north China, Xi said at the 14th meeting of the Central Leading Group on Finance and Economic Affairs.

Clean energy should be used as much as possible and supply a larger share of winter heating, Xi said, adding that the government will give enterprises a major role in the process to ensure affordable heating.

Last week, Beijing issued its first red alert of the year for smog. The lasting smog has disrupted the people's daily life and schooltime for students in Beijing and neighboring regions.