Cambodian-Chinese joint drill concludes successfully

KAMPONG SPEU, Cambodia, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- A nine-day Cambodian-Chinese military exercise on humanitarian rescue and disaster relief came to an end successfully on Friday, both sides said.

The "Dragon Gold 2016" Exercise involved 377 soldiers, including 97 land troops from the Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and 280 from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF).

During the closing ceremony held at the Army Institute here, paratroopers parachuted, as troops of both sides performed martial arts.

Cambodian Defense Minister Gen. Tea Banh said the joint exercise had importantly contributed to the development of human resources for the RCAF.

"The Dragon Gold 2016 exercise is one of the new achievements that have been born from the friendly relations, solidarity and cooperation between Cambodian-Chinese armies under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation," he said in his closing remarks.

Lt. Gen Bai Lv, political commissar of the Army of the Southern Theater Command of the PLA, said the exercise was a good opportunity for the two armies to exchange experience, increase their capacities, and forge closer relations.

"Through this joint exercise, the friendly relations and cooperation between our two armies will be further enhanced," he said during the closing ceremony. "Moreover, their capacities have been strengthened."

Bai said that the drill was vital to contribute to protecting peace, stability and development in the region and in the world.

The "Dragon Gold 2016" Exercise was the first of its kind in Cambodia, aiming to further strengthen communication in military field and enhance cooperation and friendship between Cambodia and China.

During the drill, the participants practised clearing land mines, saving life in water, producing clean water, resettling victims during disasters, constructing heavy mechanized bridge and erecting pedestrian suspension bridge.