Chinese military intensifies supervision on discipline violations

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (ChinaMil) -- Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the Commission for Discipline Inspection under the CMC has recently launched an action plan on both open and secret inspection and investigation of violations of disciplines of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the CMC during the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

The investigation will focus on extravagant and wasteful consumption during the Spring Festival holidays, over-issuing welfare allowances, using public funds to purchase high-grade gifts, taking opportunity of the institutional reform to make crash expenditure and fraudulent applications or claims, illegal cashing out, or even dividing privately, embezzling, transferring, or concealing public properties and funds.

The CPC members and cadres in the Chinese military are required to exercise probity and self-discipline. The improper activities which will be under investigation include banquets, recreational consumption and traveling paid by public funds, treating personal guests at public expenses, taking advantage of visits to seek improper benefits, or attending townee parties, alumni reunions, and comrades gatherings, etc.

As for the grassroots units, the violations of discipline such as abuses of power, taking bribes in conscription and misappropriating supplies and funds and soldier allowances and subsidies will be the targets of investigation.

To keep the supervision channel open, the CMC's Discipline Inspection Commission has set up hotlines for public supervision and report.