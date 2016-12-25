Xi stresses Party regulatory system

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has made an important instruction on strengthening the construction of the intra-Party regulation system.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said improving Party regulations is a long-term and fundamental strategy to achieve overall stricter Party governance.

The long-term stability of the Party and state requires the country to uphold the rule of law and integrate it with rule-based Party governance, Xi said.

Xi said the whole Party must implement guidelines for improving intra-Party regulations in accordance with the spirit of the 18th National Congress of the CPC, and the third, fourth, fifth and sixth plenary sessions of the 18th CPC Central Committee.

The Party should employ the spirit of reform and innovation and strive to establish a relatively complete regulatory system by the hundredth anniversary of the founding of the CPC.