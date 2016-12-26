Xi sends condolences to Putin over Russian plane crash

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday extended condolences to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over the crash of a Russian military plane.

Xi said in a message that he was shocked by the news of the crash that unfortunately left the passengers and crew dead.

Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended his heartfelt sympathy over the tragedy, mourned the dead and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

A Russian military Tu-154 aircraft crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, killing all 92 people aboard.

Among the passengers were 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, a renowned choir of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as nine Russian journalists. They were heading to the Hmeimim air base in the Syrian port city of Latakia for New Year celebrations.

The plane disappeared from the radar screens shortly after takeoff from the Black Sea resort of Sochi at 5:40 a.m. Moscow time (0240 GMT).