Eight civilians punished for leaking military secrets

BEIJING, December 26 (ChinaMil) --Several Chinese civilians have been convicted of stealing military secrets for sale to overseas intelligence personnel, according to China's Sanya Intermediate People's Court.

The Sanya Intermediate People's Court records show that in one case, a man surnamed Huang was found guilty of providing military secrets to an overseas intelligence personnel for more than 90 times. He was sentenced to five years in jail.

Huang, born in 1992, got to know an overseas intelligence personnel through the popular Chinese instant message tool QQ at the end of December 2014. He followed the man's instructions to take photos of warships at a designated area of the naval port.

He also took notes on the warships’ arrival and departure times, the activities of other military facilities at the port, as well as marking relevant information on a map of the naval port.

He sent the stolen data to the overseas personnel for lucrative payments for a total of more than 90 times, the Sanya Intermediate People's Court said. Investigations confirmed that the military data Huang provided to the overseas personnel contained classified military secrets.

The Sanya court said Huang was convicted of the crime of spying on and illegally providing state secrets to overseas personnel.

According to relevant law stipulations, the Court sentenced Huang to a 5-year imprisonment while depriving him of his political rights for one year, along with confiscation of personal assets worth 50,000 yuan ($7,195,18). The money he obtained illegally will also be recovered and handed over to state coffers.

Another man, surnamed Yin, was convicted of the crime of illegally obtaining state secrets in a case of “gross violation” of the law.

Yin, born in 1997, got in contact with an overseas personnel who claimed to be a journalist with a Shanghai-based magazine during their chats on QQ in 2014. Yin later observed and took photos of military base as per instructions from the overseas personnel for several times.

In addition, Yin had developed two accomplices, surnamed Feng and Zhou respectively, for his photography activities.

They sent the photos to an overseas intelligence personnel in return for lucrative payments. Investigations found that the military data they had provided to overseas personnel included two classified military secrets.

In a similar manner, a man surnamed Deng, born in 1984, followed an overseas personnel’s instructions and took photos of military facilities repeatedly, including the naval port and military airport, from September 2013 to May 2014. He even drew a sketch of the military airport for the latter.

Deng provided a total of 59 intelligence files to overseas personnel in return for payments. Investigations confirmed that he had provided several classified and confidential military secrets to overseas personnel, which was considered very serious in nature, the Court said.

In addition, three other men, surnamed Shen, Liu and Pu, were all found guilty of illegally providing state secrets. They had thought that just taking some photos "will not threaten the national security" and did not expect it to be put into jail.

The Sany Intermediate People's Court sentenced Yin, Shen, Liu, Pu and Deng to jail terms, ranging from 2 to 15 years.