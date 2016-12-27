Loyalty highlighted for military delegates to CPC national congress

EIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Central Military Commission (CMC) has prioritized political loyalty in selecting military delegates to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The delegates from the military must be absolutely loyal and reliable, and they must unswervingly adhere to the Party's absolute leadership over the army, said a CMC document, which specifies requirements for potential delegates and election procedures.

The military delegates will be elected from 31 organs of the People's Liberation Army and armed police force, and they should include both military officials and ordinary Party members, the document said.

The Party members' political integrity and moral qualities are major criteria for selecting candidates, it said.

Military authorities must strengthen supervision over the election to prevent canvassing and bribery.

The 19th CPC National Congress will be held in the latter half of 2017.