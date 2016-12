BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the importance of adhering to the principle of democratic centralism.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should play an exemplary role in sticking to the democratic centralism, Xi told a meeting of the political bureau held on Monday and Tuesday during which members discussed measures to improve intra-Party political life and supervision.