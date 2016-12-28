China to promote military relations with Bolivia



Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan (2nd L, front) holds a welcoming ceremony for his Bolivian counterpart Reymi Ferreira before their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan Tuesday said that China is willing to take military relations with Bolivia to a new level.

Chang made the remarks while meeting with his Bolivian counterpart Reymi Ferreira.

Chang spoke about the sound military exchanges between the two armies in recent years, with the joint efforts of leaders from both countries.

Ferreira thanked China's various support and assistance to the armed forces of Bolivia and hoped to strengthen cooperation and boost relations between the two armies.