China launches high-resolution remote sensing satellites



A Long March 2D rocket carrying a pair of 0.5-meter high-resolution remote sensing satellites, SuperView-1 01/02, blasts off from the launch pad at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Dec. 28, 2016. The satellites are able to provide commercial images at 0.5-meter resolution. (Xinhua/Zheng Taotao)

TAIYUAN, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China launched a pair of 0.5-meter high-resolution remote sensing satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province on Wednesday.

The satellites, SuperView-1 01/02, blasted off at 11:23 a.m. Beijing time on the back of a Long March 2D rocket, according to the center.

They are able to provide commercial images at 0.5-meter resolution.