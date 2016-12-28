Top leadership to maintain fight against corruption

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has ordered more efforts to build clean politics and tackle corruption.

In 2017 existing corruption should be reduced, and any rise in corruption contained, said a statement released after a Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee meeting Wednesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting scheduled the seventh plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) for Jan. 6-8.

Attendees heard a CCDI report on their work this year, and discussed and arranged tasks for next year.

Recent years have seen huge progress and improved public confidence in the campaign to strictly govern the Party and fight corruption, the statement said.

"The battle against corruption has gained crushing momentum," it said.

The CPC has been successful in building institutions for the Party's strict governance, helping to address the symptoms and root causes of problems, it said, adding that "fastening the institutional cage" was not an empty slogan.

The statement stressed keeping a "high-voltage" crackdown to stem undesirable work styles and corruption in 2017, calling for improved intra-Party political life, increased intra-Party supervision and deeper reform of the national supervisory system to cleanse the Party's political ecosystem.

Attendees called for pushing forward the country's supervisory system reform and relevant pilot programs, as well as ensuring reform targets are met according to schedule.

Discipline inspection agencies at all levels are urged to integrate self-supervision with Party supervision, democratic supervision, and supervision by the people and press, the statement said.