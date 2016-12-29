Chinese military to join int'l army games in Russia

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's armed forces will take part in the 2017 International Army Games, hosted by Russia, Defense Ministry spokesperson Yang Yujun said at a press conference Thursday.

"The games show high-level military contact between China and Russia," Yang said.

At the press conference, Yang said that the training by a Chinese navy formation, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, was a routine exercise in accordance with the country's annual plan.

The training was conducted in the West Pacific and offshore waters, Yang said.

Plans for specific training situations will be released at a proper time, he added.

Some of the Army Games events will be held in China.