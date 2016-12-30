President Xi urges solid implementation of reforms in 2017

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for more efforts to carry out reforms in the next year, stressing policy coordination and responsibility.

China will push forward reform measures in key areas, which are state-owned enterprises, taxation, finance, land, urbanization, social security, ecological progress and opening up, according to a meeting of the Central Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform, chaired by Xi.

A slew of guidelines and plans were also passed during the meeting.

Friday marks the third anniversary of birth of the leading group, which has convened a total of 31 meetings since its establishment, with hundreds of measures designed and released to propel reforms.