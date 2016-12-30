CMC issues notification holding violators of military training regulations accountable

BEIJING, Dec.30 (ChinaMil) -- The General Office of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), upon approval of the CMC, issued days ago a notification of 28 cases violating the regulations on military training system of the PLA, in which relevant PLA units were severely criticized and held accountable.

The notification points out that a small number of PLA units either failed to complete their annual training tasks according to the training plan or just went through the motion instead of conducting down-to-earth training, which are extremely harmful to both upgrading PLA troops’ combat effectiveness and pushing forward the combat military training.

The CMC requests in the notification that the responsible PLA units and personnel should be held accountable, and those who seriously violated the rules and disciplines should be handed over to the discipline inspection departments of the PLA without exception.

From April to November of 2016, the Training Management Department under the CMC carried out three rounds of supervision and inspection over 12 major exercise and training activities of the PLA, 31 troop units at the group army level or above and 19 military academies, during which 28 cases violating the regulations of the military training system of the PLA were uncovered.

The Provisional Regulation on Strengthening Combat Military Training, which was issued by the CMC in November of 2016 with approval of the CMC Chairman Xi Jinping, will officially come into effect since January 1, 2017.

The next action of the military training supervision work will focus on the implementation of the Regulation by the troop units of the PLA and the Armed Police Force, to push forward the improvement of combat military training of the Chinese armed forces.