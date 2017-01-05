China urges proper settlement with ROK on THAAD issue

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday urged communication with the Republic of Korea (ROK) to find a proper solution to the ROK's deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).



China hopes the solution can accommodate the concerns of both sides, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at a routine press briefing.

"We urge parties concerned to stop THAAD deployment, and refrain from going too far on the wrong track," Geng said.

China has repeatedly voiced its opposition to THAAD deployment. "THAAD deployment by the United States in the ROK would gravely undermine regional strategic balance and the strategic security interests of countries in the region, including China, and also harm the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula," Geng said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with a delegation of the ROK's largest opposition Minjoo Party in Beijing on Wednesday, calling for both sides to find an appropriate solution through communication in order not to harm exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

However, on Thursday, the ROK's Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its position to deploy THAAD as planned.