China calls on all Syrian parties to implement UNSC cease-fire resolution

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday called on all parties in Syria to implement the cease-fire resolution reached by the UN Security Council on the last day of 2016 in order to restart peace talks at an early date.

"We hope all relevant parties, including the Syrian government and opposition groups, can cherish the hard-won results to work together to transform the resolution's text into concrete actions," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing in response to the recent situation in Syria.

The 15-member council last Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the Syria cease-fire arrangement brokered by Russia and Turkey, as well as new peace talks among conflicting parties set to be held in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan.

However, several opposition groups announced on Monday that they were freezing talks on planned negotiations with the Syrian government in response to what they called "major violations" by the government forces in a four-day ceasefire.

Geng said setbacks and difficulties in implementation are unavoidable, "yet the key is to have sincerity and goodwill" and exercising more self-restraint rather than accusing one another.

China is willing to continue to hold a just and objective stance to work with all parties to push forward the political solution of the Syrian crisis, restore the region's peace and safeguard the interests of the Syrian people, said Geng.