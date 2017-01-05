China starts preparations for 2019 Military World Games

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military formally launched preparations for the seventh Military World Games (MWG), with the establishment of the event's organizing committee in Beijing Thursday.

The MWG, organized by the International Military Sports Council (IMSC), is held every four years. The seventh MWG will be held in 2019 in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

It will be the first time for China to host an international multi-sport games for military sports people, and the country will strive to make it an event with Chinese characteristics, Zheng He from the Central Military Commission said at the committee founding conference.

China hopes the event will be an opportunity for enhancing exchanges between armed forces around the globe, boosting the development of sports for military people, and strengthening international influence of the country and Chinese military, Zheng added.

Local governments and non-governmental forces will participate in hosting the event, Zheng said.

The first MWG was held in Italy in 1995 and the sixth in the Republic of Korea in October 2015.

With 135 member states, the IMSC is the biggest organizer of sports events for national armed forces. The Chinese military joined the IMSC in 1978.