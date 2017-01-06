China launches organizing committee for Military World Games

China launched the organizing committee for its first ever Military World Games, promising a world-class sporting event with Chinese characteristics, senior Chinese officials said on Thursday.

The 7th Military World Games will be held in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Central China's Hubei province, in October 2019. More than 10,000 soldier athletes from 130 countries will participate in 24 sporting events, Vice Premier Liu Yandong said at the launch ceremony in Beijing.

"It is an opportunity to showcase the nation's growing strength both militarily and as a nation," she said. "It also displays China's commitment to world peace."

China joined the International Military Sports Council - the governing body of the Military World Games - in 1978, joining the largest international military sports organization with more than 130 member states.

The Games, dubbed the Olympics for military people around the world, has been conducted every four years since 1995.

The Military Sports Council was established in 1948 to commemorate the end of World War II and "promote friendship and peace" among the world's militaries, said Fan Changlong, the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission.

The Games in 2019 also takes place right after the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct 1 the same year. Therefore, it has "historical significance" in enhancing friendly exchanges between militaries, developing military sports further, as well as spreading Chinese culture and telling Chinese stories, Fan said.

The Games would also be the "biggest, highest level, and most influential sporting event in Hubei's history," said Jiang Chaoliang, the top official of Hubei province. Jiang said the local government has actively consulted with military officials and advisors from IMSC and all construction would be done by 2018.