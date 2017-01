Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the seventh plenary session of the 18th Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Jan. 6, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Tao)



BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The anti-corruption battle must go deeper, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at an anti-graft meeting Friday, urging for efforts to govern the Communist Party of China (CPC) systematically, creatively and efficiently.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the seventh plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.