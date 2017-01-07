China refutes US media's cyber-espionage accusation

BEIJING, JAN. 6 (ChinaMil) -- China's defense ministry on Friday described the recent US media's cyber-espionage accusation as "groundless and bad act of smearing China."

Recently, the American media quoted a US Army's report as saying that the Chinese military has made use of two hotels at the Haidian District in Beijing as the strongholds of its cyber-espionage operations headquarters to scout and collect intelligences.

"Relevant accusation is totally groundless and a bad act of smearing China," refuted the information bureau of China's defense ministry on Jan. 6, 2017.

The Chinese military has never supported any hacking activities, and the Chinese government has always been firmly opposed to and cracking down on relevant criminal activities in accordance with law, including network attacks, said China's defense ministry.

The US should not make groundless accusation against China. On the contrary, the US should give a clear explanation on the Prism Gate incident to China and the international community, stressed the Chinese defense ministry.